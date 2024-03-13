Hong Kong
Fluid Maze

  • Art, Painting
  • WOAW Gallery (Wan Chai), Wan Chai
  1. Animak Island by Wu Jiaru at Fluid Maze
    Photograph: Courtesy Woaw Gallery
  2. You build a home in my mind by Florence Lee at Fluid Maze
    Photograph: Courtesy Woaw Gallery
Capturing a generation’s collective experience with the subtle details that make up daily life in Hong Kong

Eight distinguished local artists gather to question the meaning of ‘seeing’ using different artistic mediums. Not all of these artists were born and raised in Hong Kong, but the city holds a special place in each of their personal growth in some way, and this exhibition tries to capture the collective experience of a generation of citizens with the subtle details that make up daily life. As referenced in the exhibition name, visitors are encouraged to be ‘fluid’ and accept a flow of ideas that may be ever-changing while they’re viewing the art pieces, instead of looking for a fixed ‘correct’ answer. 

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
WOAW Gallery (Wan Chai)
5 Sun Street, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

