Eight distinguished local artists gather to question the meaning of ‘seeing’ using different artistic mediums. Not all of these artists were born and raised in Hong Kong, but the city holds a special place in each of their personal growth in some way, and this exhibition tries to capture the collective experience of a generation of citizens with the subtle details that make up daily life. As referenced in the exhibition name, visitors are encouraged to be ‘fluid’ and accept a flow of ideas that may be ever-changing while they’re viewing the art pieces, instead of looking for a fixed ‘correct’ answer.