The Hong Kong Tourism Board has joined hands with international pop art duo FriendsWithYou – co-founded by Samuel Borkson (Florida, USA) and Arturo Sandoval III (Cuba) – to bring their iconic, adorable characters to the West Kowloon Art Park!

From September 23 to October 14, 12 giant inflatable art installations and mysterious mascots will take over the lawns of Art Park, including the art group's most recognisable Little Cloud character, which will come in at a not-so-little 15 metres wide and 10 metres high, as well as the debut of new characters like Rainbow Worm and Jelly.

Additionally, FriendsWithYou has also given the Hong Kong Space Museum a cute makeover by slapping on their signature smiley face on the Museum’s dome-shaped facade, instantly turning it into a selfie hotspot for the 'gram.

No reservations are needed in order to check out the FriendsWithYou installations at Art Park, however, be sure to check the 'traffic light' indicator on the FriendsWithYou website for the most up-to-date situation at the venue to avoid the crowd (last admission at 9pm).