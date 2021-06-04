Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Futuraland at Landmark

Art Landmark Atrium , Central Until Wednesday June 16 2021
Watch out, a rocket ship has just landed in Hong Kong! Organised and curated by AllRightsReserved, in partnership with Landmark and Belowground, Futuraland is a space-themed exhibit featuring a six-metre-tall rocket ship created by American contemporary artist Futura. Surrounded by seven 1.8-metre-tall alien-like sculptures, the rocket ship even emits smoke from its base at every five to 10-minute interval to mimic its take-off. Visitors can also extend their intergalactic-themed journey to Belowground, where a special Futuraland x Futura Laboratories pop-up store has been set up, offering limited-edition items from close collaborators including Off-White, Billionaire Boys Club, and Sillything.

Event website: https://ddtstore.com/collections/futuraland
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Landmark Atrium
Address: 15 Queens Road C
Central
Hong Kong

