Futuraland at Landmark

Watch out, a rocket ship has just landed in Hong Kong! Organised and curated by AllRightsReserved, in partnership with Landmark and Belowground, Futuraland is a space-themed exhibit featuring a six-metre-tall rocket ship created by American contemporary artist Futura. Surrounded by seven 1.8-metre-tall alien-like sculptures, the rocket ship even emits smoke from its base at every five to 10-minute interval to mimic its take-off. Visitors can also extend their intergalactic-themed journey to Belowground, where a special Futuraland x Futura Laboratories pop-up store has been set up, offering limited-edition items from close collaborators including Off-White, Billionaire Boys Club, and Sillything.