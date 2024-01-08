Hong Kong
Gazing at Sanxingdui: New Archaeological Discoveries in Sichuan

  • Art
  • Hong Kong Palace Museum, West Kowloon
  1. Bronze heads at the Sanxingdui exhibition
    Photograph: Courtesy Woody Wong / Hong Kong Palace MuseumBronze heads at the Sanxingdui exhibition
  2. Gold mask excavated from Sanxingdui
    Photograph: Courtesy Sanxingdui MuseumGold mask excavated from Sanxingdui
  3. Bronze object shaped like a dragon from Sanxingdui
    Photograph: Courtesy Woody Wong / Hong Kong Palace MuseumBronze object shaped like a dragon from Sanxingdui
  4. Bronze mythical creature excavated from Sanxingdui
    Photograph: Courtesy Sanxingdui MuseumBronze mythical creature excavated from Sanxingdui
Check out these grade-one national treasures for yourself

The ‘Gazing at Sanxingdui’ exhibition will showcase new archaeological finds from the Sanxingdui site in Sichuan, many of which have been unearthed recently between 2020 and 2022. See 120 bronze, jade, gold, and pottery pieces dating 2,600 to 4,500 years during the showcase – most of these are being exhibited outside Sichuan for the first time.

While you’re there, look out for 23 grade-one national treasures, including a bronze head wearing a gold mask, a figure with an animal headdress, jade axes, a gold trumpet-shaped object with cloud motifs, and more. With relics from the Sanxingdui, Jinsha, and Baodun sites, this exhibition celebrates the ancient Shu civilization’s art, urban life, belief systems, origins, and legacy of. 

The ‘Gazing at Sanxingdui’ exhibition will run from now until January 8, 2024; tickets cost $150 with concessions available. Entrance fees will also grant visitors access to the thematic exhibitions in Galleries 1 to 7 of the Hong Kong Palace Museum.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

