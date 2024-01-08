Time Out says

The ‘Gazing at Sanxingdui’ exhibition will showcase new archaeological finds from the Sanxingdui site in Sichuan, many of which have been unearthed recently between 2020 and 2022. See 120 bronze, jade, gold, and pottery pieces dating 2,600 to 4,500 years during the showcase – most of these are being exhibited outside Sichuan for the first time.

While you’re there, look out for 23 grade-one national treasures, including a bronze head wearing a gold mask, a figure with an animal headdress, jade axes, a gold trumpet-shaped object with cloud motifs, and more. With relics from the Sanxingdui, Jinsha, and Baodun sites, this exhibition celebrates the ancient Shu civilization’s art, urban life, belief systems, origins, and legacy of.

The ‘Gazing at Sanxingdui’ exhibition will run from now until January 8, 2024; tickets cost $150 with concessions available. Entrance fees will also grant visitors access to the thematic exhibitions in Galleries 1 to 7 of the Hong Kong Palace Museum.