Glow in the Dark by Natalie Lau

The Glow in the Dark exhibition is the first solo photo exhibition by local photographer, Natalie Lau. Presenting a captivating 17-piece collection of Hong Kong street snaps with cyberpunk undertones, Natalie turns any ordinary scenery into something completely unique – which might explain why she currently has more than 6,000 followers on @natalie_studio_!

Aside from the stunning photographs, Natalie is collaborating with expert leather carver and owner of handmade leather studio OYTY Oscar Yeung, to design a limited edition oil-tanned cowhide leather camera strap. Two colours – dark brown and blue nuit – are up for grabs. Name-carving services will also be provided to help make your camera strap completely unique. If you're looking to take some of Natalie's photographs home, prints for specific photographs are available (prices vary from $800 to $1,800 depending on size), as well as postcards which will be sold individually ($15 per card) or as a set ($130 per pack of 10).