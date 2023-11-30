Time Out says

This exhibition at the Indra and Harry Banga Gallery in City University of Hong Kong began with four authentic zodiac heads, but should you visit now during its second phase, you’ll get to see a full collection of all 12 zodiac head sculptures which were part of the grand fountain within the Yuanmingyuan, a large imperial garden built in 1707 that was used by Chinese royalty as a summer resort for more than 150 years. Also known as the Old Summer Palace, the garden was unfortunately looted and destroyed during the Second Opium War, and many relics and artworks were lost – but visitors to this CityU exhibition will get to see a glimpse of Yuanmingyuan’s former splendour.

Out of the exhibits, four zodiac heads – depicting the ox, tiger, monkey, and pig – are original relics from the Qing imperial court that have been lost for over a century. The other eight heads that make up the set of 12 were created for the movie CZ12: Chinese Zodiac, but are faithful replicas of the originals – and, interestingly, have been donated to the exhibition by actor Jackie Chan.

With all 12 heads under the same roof, the exhibition recreates the Old Summer Palace’s Great Fountain which features Western architecture with a Chinese twist. Further East-meets-West details can be seen in the functional design of the fountain itself, which runs on a blend of ancient Chinese and Western machinery like the armillary sphere from the Song dynasty and a European mechanical clock system.

Other examples of East-meets-West at the exhibition include a hydro-mechanical astronomical clock tower; several painted enamel pieces and famille rose porcelain, including a beautiful brush holder bearing a flower-and-rose design against a turquoise background that was made for the Empress Dowager Cixi; and animal paintings by the Italian Jesuit Giuseppe Castiglione, who had also designed the 12 zodiac bronze heads.

The Yuanmingyuan exhibition will run until November 30. Entry is free, but prior registration is required.