Graphic Design in Japan 2022 (Hong Kong Edition)

  • Art
  • PMQ, Sheung Wan
PMQ, Japan Graphic Design Association
Photograph: Courtesy PMQ
Time Out says

PMQ and Japan Graphic Design Association (JAGDA) are collaborating to showcase the Graphic Design in Japan 2022 (Hong Kong Edition) exhibition from May 25 to June 11. This exhibition is the only one outside of Japan that showcases more than 300 featured design works from the JAGDA Yearbook, including winning works from the 24th Yusaku Kamekura Design Award, JAGDA Awards 2022, and JAGDA New Designer Awards 2022. Along with the exhibition, there will be various design dialogues and events, including designer-led guided tours, mini workshops, and sharing sessions by cross-disciplinary designers from Hong Kong, providing an opportunity to exchange ideas in the field of graphic design between Hong Kong and Japan. All events are free of charge to the public.

Details

Event website:
www.pmq.org.hk/event/graphic-design-in-japan-2022-hong-kong-edition/
Address:
PMQ
35 Aberdeen St
Central
Hong Kong

