Guo Pei: Fashioning Imagination
Photograph: Courtesy Guo Pei / M+, Hong Kong
  • Art
  • M+, West Kowloon

Guo Pei: Fashioning Imagination

More than 40 haute couture pieces from the fashion artist Guo Pei, including Rihanna’s Met Gala gown

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Time Out says

This exhibition features more than 40 haute couture pieces from the fashion artist Guo Pei, including Rihanna’s show-stopping yellow gown that she wore to the 2015 Met Gala. It marks the first major exhibition dedicated to this celebrated Chinese couture artist in East Asia. With a practice that has spanned almost four decades, Guo is among China’s first generation of contemporary fashion designers, with work reflecting Asian and global trends over the past century. You’ll often see traditional Chinese embroidery in her pieces, and this exhibition shows works inspired by fantasy dreamscapes, Eastern folklore, architecture, and space-time. The designer herself will hold a talk on September 21, and M+ will also host two screenings of Yellow Is Forbidden, which documents Guo’s journey in a predominantly Western field as she prepares a show for Paris Haute Couture Week.

Details

Address
M+
West Kowloon Cultural District
Hong Kong

Dates and times

