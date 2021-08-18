H6 CONET, is a 2600sq m community space operated by the Urban Renewal Authority (URA). The venue provides quality spaces for public entertainment, learning, and engaging community activities. Visitors are welcome to enjoy leisure seating areas for relaxation and creative spaces where they can view and appreciate artworks, exhibits, and even graffiti from the Art CONET, or take part in cultural activities, music performances, and workshops presented in Community CONET and Idea CONET spaces. Keep updated with the latest events and calendar of activities at H6 CONET by visiting this link.