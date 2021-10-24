Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Happy Birthday to Tree by UUendy Lau

Happy Birthday to Tree by UUendy Lau

Art The Mills , Tsuen Wan Until Sunday November 28 2021
The Mills/UUendy Lau
1/5
Photograph: Courtesy The Mills/UUendy Lau
The Mills/UUendy Lau
2/5
Photograph: Courtesy The Mills/UUendy Lau
The Mills/UUendy Lau
3/5
Photograph: Courtesy The Mills/UUendy Lau
The Mills/UUendy Lau
4/5
Photograph: Courtesy The Mills/UUendy Lau
The Mills/UUendy Lau
5/5
Photograph: Courtesy The Mills/UUendy Lau

Time Out says

Local designer and artist UUendy Lau has partnered up with The Mills to present Happy Birthday to Tree, an exhibition that explores how nature communicates with us through colours. Taking inspiration from UU's upbringing in Tsuen Wan, the exhibition tells a story about a girl and a tree through three stunning and colourful installation pieces. Apart from UU's installation pieces, there will also be a Natural Dye Market (Oct 23-24, 12pm-6pm) with participating booths such as Makie Mori Workshop, Twilight Art Studio, Beely Daily, 0.9144m, The Muk Mun, Werthers.garden, and Pu Giong Zii.

Details
Event website: https://www.themills.com.hk/en/event/colours-of-the-earth/#1630405162748-3398dba9-d6af
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: The Mills
Address: 45 Pak Tin Par St, Tsuen Wan
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
You may also like