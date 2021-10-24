Happy Birthday to Tree by UUendy Lau

Local designer and artist UUendy Lau has partnered up with The Mills to present Happy Birthday to Tree, an exhibition that explores how nature communicates with us through colours. Taking inspiration from UU's upbringing in Tsuen Wan, the exhibition tells a story about a girl and a tree through three stunning and colourful installation pieces. Apart from UU's installation pieces, there will also be a Natural Dye Market (Oct 23-24, 12pm-6pm) with participating booths such as Makie Mori Workshop, Twilight Art Studio, Beely Daily, 0.9144m, The Muk Mun, Werthers.garden, and Pu Giong Zii.