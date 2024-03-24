Hong Kong
Harbour Wonder outdoor installations

  • Art
  • Hong Kong Museum of Art, Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
香港藝術館「游．遊」戶外裝置展覽
Photograph: Cara Hung
Time Out says

If you've been around the harbourfront area at Tsim Sha Tsui lately, you might have noticed the huge swimming pool installation located outside the Hong Kong Museum of Art (HKMOA). Created by Hong Kong artist Chan Wai-lap, the installation – titled, Some of Us are Looking at the Stars – is part of HKMOA's Harbour Wonder exhibition, which also features a set of six art installations by local artist Tsoi Wai-kuen. Standing four-metre-tall and 11-metre-long, Chan's installation invites audiences to step into a fantasy world that draws on his personal memories and experiences of swimming pools, while exploring themes of public and private spaces. The installation plays with light, sound, and even the weather to create an ever-changing scene for those who step inside. 

Meanwhile, Tsoi's set of six art installations – titled, A symphony of delights – takes inspiration from iconic buildings and their exterior designs on both sides of Victoria Harbour, including the Cultural Centre, HKCEC, and IFC. Sitting at Art Square in the forecourt of HKMoA, the installations come in both dynamic and static form, acting as playful 'landmarks' for people to relax and enjoy the beautiful scenery amidst the hustle and bustle of the city. 

Details

Event website:
hk.art.museum/en/web/ma/home.html
Address:
Hong Kong Museum of Art
Salisbury Road
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

