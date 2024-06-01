Hatarakimono Project in Hong Kong

Time Out says

It took artists K-Narf and Shoko three years to create an archive of portraits of Japanese workers back in 2016, and the duo are now expanding their project overseas, including Hong Kong. The exhibition will be split into two parts: the first consists of a presentation of this photographic project, while the artists collect portraits of Hong Kong workers. After a two-month gap, they will then return to WKM Gallery to present all the pictures that were taken in the city as well. This is a good chance to understand the tape-o-graph photographic method that was invented by one of the artists more than 15 years ago, as well as a look into the workers whose day-to-day lives we barely acknowledge but are contributing to history in the making.