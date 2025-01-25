Japanese artist Seiju Toda, one of the country’s leading art directors, is holding his first solo exhibition in Hong Kong. A lot of Japanese aesthetics and ideas of beauty hinge on minimalism, and in a similar vein, Toda’s body of work focuses on ‘subtraction’ and keeping things simple to allow room for viewers’ imagination. A hint of a fish swimming along a wooden edge, carefully concealed figures in alcoves, light hints of colours – even the very name of the exhibition which, apart from referencing an era in Japan’s middle age, literally means ‘peace’, evokes a sense of calm and quiet. This gallery is open by appointment from Monday to Friday, and available for drop-in visits on Saturdays.