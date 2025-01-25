Subscribe
  1. Seiju Toda Heian
    Photograph: Courtesy wamono art
  2. Seiju Toda Heian
    Photograph: Courtesy wamono art
  • Art, Sculpture
  • Wamono Art, Aberdeen
Heian

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Japanese artist Seiju Toda, one of the country’s leading art directors, is holding his first solo exhibition in Hong Kong. A lot of Japanese aesthetics and ideas of beauty hinge on minimalism, and in a similar vein, Toda’s body of work focuses on ‘subtraction’ and keeping things simple to allow room for viewers’ imagination. A hint of a fish swimming along a wooden edge, carefully concealed figures in alcoves, light hints of colours – even the very name of the exhibition which, apart from referencing an era in Japan’s middle age, literally means ‘peace’, evokes a sense of calm and quiet. This gallery is open by appointment from Monday to Friday, and available for drop-in visits on Saturdays.

Details

Address
Wamono Art
WerkRaum, Unit A, 10/F, Derrick Industrial Building, 49 Wong Chuk Hang Road
Hong Kong

Dates and times

