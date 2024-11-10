Time Out says

Celebrate the father of graphic design at this special exhibition which highlights some of Steiner’s most significant projects from the 60s to the present through more than 200 objects from M+ and Steiner’s own collection. For the uninitiated, Henry Steiner designed the red-and-white hexagonal HSBC logo, the Standard Chartered banknotes, as well as logos for many Hong Kong companies, and has lived in Hong Kong since 1961. Split into two sections, the exhibition covers Steiner’s formative years, his leaving Austria and arrival in Hong Kong, setting up his own company here, as well as how his designs reflect the development of our city. Tickets are available for $120, and will grant entry to four other M+ exhibitions as well on the same day.