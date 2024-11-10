Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Henry Steiner: The Art of Graphic Communication

  • Art, Design
  • M+, West Kowloon
Henry Steiner packaging for Amoy peanut oil
Photograph: Courtesy M+, Hong Kong
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Celebrate the father of graphic design at this special exhibition which highlights some of Steiner’s most significant projects from the 60s to the present through more than 200 objects from M+ and Steiner’s own collection. For the uninitiated, Henry Steiner designed the red-and-white hexagonal HSBC logo, the Standard Chartered banknotes, as well as logos for many Hong Kong companies, and has lived in Hong Kong since 1961. Split into two sections, the exhibition covers Steiner’s formative years, his leaving Austria and arrival in Hong Kong, setting up his own company here, as well as how his designs reflect the development of our city. Tickets are available for $120, and will grant entry to four other M+ exhibitions as well on the same day.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.mplus.org.hk/en/exhibitions/henry-steiner-the-art-of-graphic-communication/
Address:
M+
West Kowloon Cultural District
Hong Kong

Dates and times

00:00Henry Steiner: The Art of Graphic CommunicationM+
00:00Henry Steiner: The Art of Graphic CommunicationM+
00:00Henry Steiner: The Art of Graphic CommunicationM+
00:00Henry Steiner: The Art of Graphic CommunicationM+
00:00Henry Steiner: The Art of Graphic CommunicationM+
00:00Henry Steiner: The Art of Graphic CommunicationM+
00:00Henry Steiner: The Art of Graphic CommunicationM+
00:00Henry Steiner: The Art of Graphic CommunicationM+
00:00Henry Steiner: The Art of Graphic CommunicationM+
00:00Henry Steiner: The Art of Graphic CommunicationM+
Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.