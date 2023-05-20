Time Out says

Featuring large-scale paintings and works on paper created between 1963 and 1974, Here Comes the Sun by Cynthia Polsky reflects the artist's interest in the spirituality and aesthetics of Asia. The exhibition's structure elucidates the relationships among objective, subjective, and scenic elements, foregrounding the spirituality behind Polsky's oeuvre. Visitors can experience a cinematic reading of Polsky's artworks as a sequence of visually arranged elements, creating a sense of movement and theatricality, as if they were watching a scene from a film.