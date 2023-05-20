Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Here comes the sun by Cynthia Polsky

  • Art
  • Pearl Lam Galleries, Central
Pearl Lam Galleries
Photograph: Courtesy Pearl Lam Galleries
Advertising

Time Out says

Featuring large-scale paintings and works on paper created between 1963 and 1974, Here Comes the Sun by Cynthia Polsky reflects the artist's interest in the spirituality and aesthetics of Asia. The exhibition's structure elucidates the relationships among objective, subjective, and scenic elements, foregrounding the spirituality behind Polsky's oeuvre. Visitors can experience a cinematic reading of Polsky's artworks as a sequence of visually arranged elements, creating a sense of movement and theatricality, as if they were watching a scene from a film.

Details

Event website:
www.pearllam.com
Address:
Pearl Lam Galleries
6/F, Pedder Building, 12 Pedder Street, Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!