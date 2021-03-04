Find solace in the urban jungle at one of the world’s oldest botanical gardens

Hi! Flora, Fauna is an exciting art project held at the Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens from now until June 30. Featuring 17 artists and art groups, the project investigates the relationship between human and nature through a variety of music performances, creative workshops, and various art mediums such as paintings, photographs, sculptures, installations, and much more. The artworks are scattered around the garden grounds, inviting visitors to go on an artistic journey inspired by the history, cultural significance, and natural surroundings of the garden. Click here to view a map guide to the artworks featured.