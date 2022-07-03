Time Out says

Organised by the Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation, HK Urban Canvas is a community art project dedicated to putting a spotlight on small businesses and local communities. This year, a total of 11 artists were invited to design and create unique artworks that tell the stories of 21 local shops across three neighbourhoods – Jordan, Shau Kei Wan, and Quarry Bay.

Those who are down for an adventure can join in on one of the four free guided tours available between now to July 3. The tours will take participants around the neighbourhoods to explore the artworks and find out about the stories behind each one. Each tour will take around 90 to 120 minutes and are available on a first come, first served basis. Click here for more details about the tours.

If you want to know more about HK Urban Canvas, visit the special exhibition at Cityplaza (running from now to June 1) to see all of the beautiful shutter art that the project has created since 2017. Better yet, download their mobile app and follow the self-guided routes to discover up to 83 shutter artworks in Hong Kong!