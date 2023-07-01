HKDI Emerging Design Talents 2023: Embrace

Time Out says

Running from now until September 8, HKDI's annual Emerging Design Talents exhibition takes on the theme of 'Embrace' this year and showcases innovative design projects by HKDI graduates. The exhibition focuses on the values of inclusion and acceptance to improve human life and promote social sustainability. Highlighting their professional design skills and their ability to blend traditional culture with modern technology in today's multicultural era, the exhibition features over 500 design works across diverse areas such as architecture, interior and product design, digital media, fashion and image design, and more.