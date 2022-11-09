HKDI Master Lecture Series Autumn 2022

Time Out says

As part of their international knowledge exchange endeavour, Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI) has invited a number of design experts to shed light on the current and future approaches of Swiss design across architecture, graphic, industrial, fashion and textile design, as well as art and technology from their practice, teaching or research. Themed 'Swiss inspiration: Swiss design today-tomorrow', this autumn Master Lecture Series offers a deeper insight into the sometimes difficult-to-explain fascination of such a small and diverse nation that has produced so many design icons and innovations in the last century.

Key topics covered include Swiss Style Design; Immersion; Made in Switzerland; Swiss Architecture; Brand Design from Switzerland; Swiss Typographic Style; Swiss Fashion Design; Innovative Textiles. Under each topic, there will be a 45-minute lecture (except Stunning Swiss Style Design which will also consist of a 30-minute opening ceremony), followed by a 15-minute panel discussion and Q&A session. Keep scrolling for more details on the amazing speaker line-up and register now on eventbrite.com.

Monday, October 31

Stunning Swiss Style Design



(3pm HKT) Opening remarks by the guest of honour: Mr Rolf Frei, Consul-General, Consulate General of Switzerland in Hong Kong

(3.30pm HKT) Speaker: Prof. Michael Krohn, Professor of Design, Head of Center for Sustainability, Zurich University of the Arts, Switzerland

Tuesday, November 1

Immersion in the Age of Anxiety



(4.30pm HKT) Speaker: Prof. Dr. Chris Salter, Professor for Immersive Arts and Director of the Immersive Arts Space, Zurich University of the Arts, Switzerland

Wednesday, November 2

Made in Switzerland



(4.30pm HKT) Speaker: Prof. Michael Krohn, Professor of Design, Head of Center for Sustainability, Zurich University of the Arts, Switzerland

Thursday, November 3

Contemporary Swiss Architecture, Condensed Programmes and Functions in Change

(4.30pm HKT) Speaker: Anne Uhlmann, Co-Owner of Birchmeier Uhlmann Architekten, Switzerland

Friday, November 4

Brand Design from Switzerland – a Brand Story

(4.30pm HKT) Speaker: Peter Vetter, Emeritus Senior Lecturer and Researcher, Zurich University of the Arts, Switzerland

Monday, November 7

Swiss Typographic Style

(4.30pm HKT) Speaker: Sandra Bischler, Research Associate, Academy of Art and Design Basel, Switzerland

Tuesday, November 8

Sustainable Swiss Fashion Design

(4.30pm HKT) Speaker: Isabela Gygax, Artistic-scientific Associate, Zurich University of the Arts, Switzerland

Wednesday, November 9

Innovative Textiles in the New Era

(4.30pm HKT) Speaker: Dr. Verena Ziegler, Research Associate, Interaction Design Department, Zurich University of the Arts, Switzerland