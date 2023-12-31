Time Out says

Get familiar with Hong Kong's vibrant cultural heritage at the HKIA Arts and Culture Festival 2023. Running from now to December 31, the festival presents a captivating showcase of curated exhibitions and performances by local artists throughout the Hong Kong International Airport.

Experience the magic of traditional Chinese paintings brought to life through animation; delve into the world of Hong Kong movies through stylised comics; and see the transformation of traditional postcards through art and interactive elements. What's more, three colourful pianos covered in illustrations by local artists have been placed at different locations around the terminal for folks to appreciate the artworks and enjoy live performances.

For more information and event schedules, visit the official festival website or inquire at the festival information desk located within the airport.