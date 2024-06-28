Hong Kong
Home: Group exhibition curated by Taymour Grahne

  • Art, Painting
  • WOAW Gallery (Wan Chai), Wan Chai
  1. Home: Group exhibition curated by Taymour Grahne
    Photograph: Courtesy Wong Pak Hang / Woaw Gallery
  2. Home: Group exhibition curated by Taymour Grahne
    Photograph: Courtesy Nada Elkalaawy
If you’re checking out the Embodied show, then don’t forget to also pop by two doors down Sun Street to also visit this group exhibition. Bringing together figurative paintings from Mikey Yates, Nada Elkalaawy, and Asif Hoque, this show explores contemporary interpretations of home. From a vibrant, layered depiction of a young man’s bedroom to a soft study of a tureen decorated with angel figures, what kind of ideas of home will this exhibition spark in you?

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
WOAW Gallery (Wan Chai)
5 Sun Street, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

