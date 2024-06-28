Home: Group exhibition curated by Taymour Grahne

Time Out says

If you’re checking out the Embodied show, then don’t forget to also pop by two doors down Sun Street to also visit this group exhibition. Bringing together figurative paintings from Mikey Yates, Nada Elkalaawy, and Asif Hoque, this show explores contemporary interpretations of home. From a vibrant, layered depiction of a young man’s bedroom to a soft study of a tureen decorated with angel figures, what kind of ideas of home will this exhibition spark in you?