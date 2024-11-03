Hong Kong Emerging Artists Exhibition

The Jao Tsung-I Academy and Sun Museum are jointly providing a free platform for young Hong Kong artists to showcase their creativity. Since both institutions are dedicated to promoting Hong Kong and Chinese culture, participating artists in this exhibition were selected for their embodiment of Chinese cultural elements on top of mastery of their craft. Six artists under the age of 40 have been chosen to present works ranging from calligraphy, ceramics, watercolours of our cityscape, and more.