Hong Kong Emerging Artists Exhibition
Photograph: Courtesy Jao Tsung-I Academy
  • Art
  • Jao Tsung-I Academy, Cheung Sha Wan

See the works of local emerging artists

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
The Jao Tsung-I Academy and Sun Museum are jointly providing a free platform for young Hong Kong artists to showcase their creativity. Since both institutions are dedicated to promoting Hong Kong and Chinese culture, participating artists in this exhibition were selected for their embodiment of Chinese cultural elements on top of mastery of their craft. Six artists under the age of 40 have been chosen to present works ranging from calligraphy, ceramics, watercolours of our cityscape, and more.

Address
Jao Tsung-I Academy
G/F, Block G, Middle Zone, 800 Castle Peak Road
Sham Shui Po
Hong Kong

