After a year of preparation, Sun Museum finally opened the doors to its new Sai Ying Pun venue in October with its launch exhibition. Featuring 132 works by 92 Hong Kong artists, this show features the diversity and cultural traditions of our city’s arts scene through various mediums such as ink, charcoal, and mineral pigments to oils, watercolour, and marker pen drawings. This is a great chance to soak in the creativity behind local artistic minds and discover fantastic talents for yourself.