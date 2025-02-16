Subscribe
  1. Night View of Hong Kong Central Pier by Stephen Leung
    Photograph: Courtesy Sun Museum
  2. Sun Shine Po by Richard Marc Crosbie
    Photograph: Courtesy Sun Museum
  Art, Drawing and illustration
  Sun Museum, Sai Ying Pun

Hong Kong Paintings in Sai Yuen Lane

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Time Out says

After a year of preparation, Sun Museum finally opened the doors to its new Sai Ying Pun venue in October with its launch exhibition. Featuring 132 works by 92 Hong Kong artists, this show features the diversity and cultural traditions of our city’s arts scene through various mediums such as ink, charcoal, and mineral pigments to oils, watercolour, and marker pen drawings. This is a great chance to soak in the creativity behind local artistic minds and discover fantastic talents for yourself.

Details

Address
Sun Museum
G/F and 1/F, Artisan House, 1 Sai Yuen Lane, Sai Ying Pun
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Hong Kong Paintings in Sai Yuen LaneSun Museum 10:00
