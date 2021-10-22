Slated to open in July 2022 along the waterfront of the West Kowloon Cultural District, the Hong Kong Palace Museum is a new museum dedicated to Chinese art and culture. The museum will house a total of nine galleries, where visitors can explore exhibitions featuring exquisite art collections from the Palace Museum (often known as the Forbidden City), Hong Kong, and elsewhere. Here families, students, and children will enjoy innovative and fun learning programmes.

In the lead up to its grand opening, the Hong Kong Palace Museum has lined up many exciting programmes, such as the online Palace Museum Culture Lecture Series that invites the public to learn about the rich cultural history of the Forbidden City and the treasures of China's storied past. These lectures will be held on Zoom and are free for all. Presentations will be conducted in Mandarin with simultaneous interpretation in Cantonese and no subtitles. Read below and sign up to learn more about the significance of China’s cultural heritage and how it has changed over the centuries.