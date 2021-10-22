Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
palace museum
Photograph: Courtesy of Hong Kong Palace MuseumExterior of the Hong Kong Palace Museum (currently under construction; taken May 2021)

Hong Kong Palace Museum opens its doors in 2022

Join us for the museum’s exciting pre-opening programmes

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with West Kowloon Cultural District
Advertising

Slated to open in July 2022 along the waterfront of the West Kowloon Cultural District, the Hong Kong Palace Museum is a new museum dedicated to Chinese art and culture. The museum will house a total of nine galleries, where visitors can explore exhibitions featuring exquisite art collections from the Palace Museum (often known as the Forbidden City), Hong Kong, and elsewhere. Here families, students, and children will enjoy innovative and fun learning programmes.

In the lead up to its grand opening, the Hong Kong Palace Museum has lined up many exciting programmes, such as the online Palace Museum Culture Lecture Series that invites the public to learn about the rich cultural history of the Forbidden City and the treasures of China's storied past. These lectures will be held on Zoom and are free for all. Presentations will be conducted in Mandarin with simultaneous interpretation in Cantonese and no subtitles. Read below and sign up to learn more about the significance of China’s cultural heritage and how it has changed over the centuries. 

The Rise and Fall of Ritual Jades in Early China
Photograph: Courtesy of Zhejiang Provincial Museum | Ritual object (cong). Jade. Liangzhu culture (3300–2300 BCE)

The Rise and Fall of Ritual Jades in Early China

It’s no secret that jade occupies a special place in Chinese culture, extending far beyond its use as a decorative material. In fact, jade objects have been used in China for more than 8,000 years, with a symbolic significance that has transformed over different periods of history. In the formation of ancient Chinese civilisations, they played a crucial role as symbols of wealth and status and were extensively used in rituals. 

Presented by Dr Tianlong Jiao, head curator of the Hong Kong Palace Museum, this lecture uses new archaeological findings to take a comprehensive look at the cultural significance of jade during different periods in early China. 

Date: October 23, 2021
Time: 10am-11am
Registration is now open; you can sign up here.

The Emperor’s Porcelain: Royal Taste and Craftsmanship
Photograph: Courtesy of Open Data | Bowl with peonies. Porcelain with falangcai enamels. Qing dynasty, Kangxi period (1662–1722)

The Emperor’s Porcelain: Royal Taste and Craftsmanship

In ancient China, emperors often personally supervised the production and selection of objects, such as porcelain wares, for their palaces. In doing so, they shaped the way in which they were produced. Exploring how imperial taste led to new developments in porcelain making, this talk by Ms Tsai Mei-fen, former chief curator of the Department of Antiquities at Taipei's Palace Museum, dives deep into three types of porcelain – Ru kiln celadon in the Song dynasty (960–1279), ’sweet-white’ (tianbai) porcelain in the Ming dynasty (1368–1644), and porcelain with painted enamels from the Qing dynasty (1644–1911). Each was favoured by a particular emperor – Huizong, Yongle, and Kangxi, respectively – who had a marked influence on the development of ceramic production.

Date: November 20, 2021 
Time: 10am-11am
Event sign up link will be posted on this page closer to the date.

Advertising
The Imperial Costume System of the Qing Dynasty and its Cultural Significance
Photograph: Courtesy of The Palace Museum | Court robe with dragons

The Imperial Costume System of the Qing Dynasty and its Cultural Significance

Dressing for the occasion was more than just common courtesy in the Qing dynasty (1644–1911). The emperor, his family, and court ministers had to observe strict rules regarding the attire they could wear at different official occasions and religious ceremonies. In this lecture by Mr Yan Yong, Curator and Head of the Court History Department, Palace Museum, participants will be introduced to the imperial costume of the Qing dynasty, and its cultural significance. Topics include the ranked hierarchy the costume embodied, and the Manchu and Han-Chinese cultural elements of the Qing imperial costume.

Date: December 11, 2021 
Time: 10am-11am
Event sign up link will be posted on this page closer to the date.

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.