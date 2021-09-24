Like many of the city's big annual events, the Hong Kong China International Tattoo Convention was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, leaving many tattoo enthusiasts disappointed and numerous tattooed butts hanging.

Luckily, local tattoo studio Freedom Tattoo has partnered up with K11 Art Mall to present a "spin-off" rendition of the annual event – the Hong Kong Tattoo Show 2021. Running from September 24 to 26, the show will feature a group of talented tattooists with diverse art styles, who will be offering inking services on-site. Apart from getting inked, the show will also give tattoo artists and enthusiasts an opportunity to connect, converse and exchange ideas.

To top things off, a tattoo competition will be held on the last day of the show (Sunday, September 26) where tattooists will be able to demonstrate their skill and creativity, while visitors gain more knowledge about different tattoo art and styles. Tickets for the show are already on sale, so hurry and grab yours now!