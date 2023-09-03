Hope by Patricia Piccinini

Time Out says

Running from May 24 to September 3, the Hope exhibition marks the first solo show in Hong Kong by renowned Australian artist Patricia Piccinini. Featuring over 50 artworks, including hyper-realistic sculptures, paintings, and moving images, the exhibition explores the unexpected consequences of tampering with nature, raising crucial questions about the impact of science on humanity. Among the largest works in the show is Celestial Fields, an immersive installation made up of 4,500 individual flower stems, as well as a 20-metre-high installation of multi-coloured wigs spun together and suspended down from the ceiling. Over the course of the exhibition, a wide range of activities are also available for the public, including film screenings, workshops, tours, Family Day events, and more.