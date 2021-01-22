Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Hysan Mural Design Showcase

Hysan Mural Design Showcase

Art Hysan Place , Causeway Bay Until Sunday February 21 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Lee Gardens | Communion by Zoie Lam
Photograph: Courtesy Lee Gardens | Island Gardenia by Editecture

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening.

Showcasing the wealth of talent and creativity in our city, Lee Gardens is putting on a special exhibition featuring the works of those who participated in the Hysan Mural Design Competition 2020. See the pieces up close at Urban Sky in Hysan Place, where over 20 selected artworks are displayed on wooden easels. Alternatively, visit Lee Garden Two and Leighton Centre to marvel at the two winning works from the competition – Island Gardenia by Editecture and Communion by Zoie Lam – displayed as giant murals outside the two malls. 

Venue name: Hysan Place
Address: 500 Hennessy Rd
Causeway Bay
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
