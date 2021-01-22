Hysan Mural Design Showcase

Showcasing the wealth of talent and creativity in our city, Lee Gardens is putting on a special exhibition featuring the works of those who participated in the Hysan Mural Design Competition 2020. See the pieces up close at Urban Sky in Hysan Place, where over 20 selected artworks are displayed on wooden easels. Alternatively, visit Lee Garden Two and Leighton Centre to marvel at the two winning works from the competition – Island Gardenia by Editecture and Communion by Zoie Lam – displayed as giant murals outside the two malls.