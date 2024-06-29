Hong Kong
I. M. Pei: Life is Architecture

  • Art, Architecture
  • M+, West Kowloon
  • Recommended
  1. I. M. Pei outside John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum
    Photograph: Courtesy Ted Dully / The Boston Globe via Getty Images
  2. I. M. Pei in the National Gallery of Art East Building
    Photograph: Courtesy Marc Riboud / Fonds Marc Riboud au MNAAG / Magnum Photos
Time Out says

M+ will host the first full-scale retrospective of renowned Chinese-American architect Ieoh Ming Pei, his life, his philosophy, and his works, presented through various mediums. Better known as I. M. Pei, he is the mastermind designer behind some of the world’s most recognisable works of modernist architecture, including the glass-and-steel Louvre Pyramid, the Miho Museum in Shigaraki, and Hong Kong’s own Bank of China Tower. Sorted into six themes that place Pei’s architecture within sociocultural contexts, the exhibition will consist of over 300 items on display, most of which have never been exhibited before. Several international photographers have also been commissioned to photograph Pei’s buildings, and architectural models of some of his most significant projects have also been made. 

The exhibition will open on June 29 with a free public talk featuring Pei’s son, Sandi Li Chung Pei, as well as Pei’s close collaborators Calvin Tsao and Aslıhan Demirtaş – they will discuss the relevance and impact of Pei’s life and work across various cities. Tickets for this special exhibition are priced at $160, with concessions available. Ticket holders can also access all general admission exhibitions at M+ on the same day.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
M+
West Kowloon Cultural District
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

