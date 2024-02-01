Time Out says

Ahead of a range of items belonging to Marilyn Monroe and Hugh Hefner being put up for auction in March, history and vintage lovers will get a chance to see these objects in a special exhibition. Peruse a collection of over 1,000 artefacts from Hefner’s early life to the Playboy magazine’s heyday, as well as wardrobe pieces, photographs, documents, and more belonging to the iconic Marilyn Monroe. Reserve your spot for the exhibition here.