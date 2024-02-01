Hong Kong
Timeout

Icons: Playboy, Hugh Hefner, and Marilyn Monroe

  • Art
  • Fringe Club, Central
  1. Icons: Playboy, Hugh Hefner, and Marilyn Monroe
    Photograph: Courtesy Julien’s Auctions
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Icons: Playboy, Hugh Hefner, and Marilyn Monroe
    Photograph: Courtesy Julien’s Auctions
    PreviousNext
    /2
For just a few days, two American legends will be celebrated in one exhibition

Ahead of a range of items belonging to Marilyn Monroe and Hugh Hefner being put up for auction in March, history and vintage lovers will get a chance to see these objects in a special exhibition. Peruse a collection of over 1,000 artefacts from Hefner’s early life to the Playboy magazine’s heyday, as well as wardrobe pieces, photographs, documents, and more belonging to the iconic Marilyn Monroe. Reserve your spot for the exhibition here.

Details

Address:
Fringe Club
2 Lower Albert Road, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
enquiry@hkfringeclub.com

Dates and times

