Ahead of a range of items belonging to Marilyn Monroe and Hugh Hefner being put up for auction in March, history and vintage lovers will get a chance to see these objects in a special exhibition. Peruse a collection of over 1,000 artefacts from Hefner’s early life to the Playboy magazine’s heyday, as well as wardrobe pieces, photographs, documents, and more belonging to the iconic Marilyn Monroe. Reserve your spot for the exhibition here.
Icons: Playboy, Hugh Hefner, and Marilyn Monroe
Time Out says
For just a few days, two American legends will be celebrated in one exhibition
Details
- Address:
- Fringe Club
- 2 Lower Albert Road, Central
- Hong Kong
Dates and times
