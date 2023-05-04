Immerse in the world of dance with Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels at French May

After a successful debut in London in 2022, Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels is coming to Hong Kong for the first time as part of the 30th anniversary of the French May Arts Festival. For three weekends, you’ll have the chance to witness internationally renowned choreographic artists as they mesmerise with diverse visions of the art of movement.

French luxury jeweller Maison Van Cleef & Arpels has been a devoted supporter of dance since its inception, and it reinforces its artistic commitment through Dance Reflections. The programme was established in 2020 and has since encouraged new productions and supported artists and institutions specialising in modern and contemporary choreography. Be enthralled with nine magnificent performances from May 5 to 21 at various locations in the city, including Sheung Wan Civic Centre, PMQ, Kwai Tsing Theatre, and West Kowloon Cultural District.