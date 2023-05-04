Immerse in the world of dance with Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels at French May

Crowd by Gisèle Vienne
May 5-6, 8pm, Freespace, West Kowloon Cultural District ($280/person)
Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of fantasy and emotion with Gisèle Vienne's Crowd, a powerful choreographed performance of 15 dancers at Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels for French May Arts Festival. Drawing inspiration from urban dance and puppet theatre, the convulsive gestures will transport you to a fragmented universe where different realities and temporalities coexist. With a background in philosophy and visual arts, Vienne's work is genre-defying complex yet harmonious composition of performance art.