Embark on the Immersive Journey of Junji Ito at The Mills this Halloween, and surround yourself with the works of the most notable Japanese horror manga artist of our time. Known for his vividly daunting and detailed art style, Junji Ito's captivating world of horror and imagination is truly one of a kind – which makes this exhibition the perfect activity for All Hallow's Eve.

The exhibition is divided into five areas inspired by major stories from the artist's manga, including Crossroads, Souichi's Convenient Curse, Slug Girl, Town of No Roads, and Tomie's Haunted House. Once you step inside, life-sized manga characters, plus eerily detailed settings will put you in the midst of his tales of terror. If it all gets a little too much for you (don't worry, we understand), step through to the sixth and final exhibit where you can read all about Junji Ito and relish in mini replicas of his manga characters.