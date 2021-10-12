Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Immersive Journey of Junji Ito

Immersive Journey of Junji Ito

Art The Mills , Tsuen Wan Until Sunday October 31 2021
Recommended
The Mills
Photograph: Cara Hung
Junji Ito the mills
Photograph: Cara Hung
Junji Ito the mills
Photograph: Cara Hung
The Mills
Photograph: Courtesy The Mills
The Mills
Photograph: Courtesy The Mills
Buy tickets

Time Out says

Embark on the Immersive Journey of Junji Ito at The Mills this Halloween, and surround yourself with the works of the most notable Japanese horror manga artist of our time. Known for his vividly daunting and detailed art style, Junji Ito's captivating world of horror and imagination is truly one of a kind – which makes this exhibition the perfect activity for All Hallow's Eve. 

The exhibition is divided into five areas inspired by major stories from the artist's manga, including Crossroads, Souichi's Convenient Curse, Slug Girl, Town of No Roads, and Tomie's Haunted House. Once you step inside, life-sized manga characters, plus eerily detailed settings will put you in the midst of his tales of terror. If it all gets a little too much for you (don't worry, we understand), step through to the sixth and final exhibit where you can read all about Junji Ito and relish in mini replicas of his manga characters.

Details
Event website: https://www.themills.com.hk/en/event/immersive-journey-of-junji-ito/
Venue name: The Mills
Address: 45 Pak Tin Par St, Tsuen Wan
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
