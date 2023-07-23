Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

In A Good Place by Mr.Likey

  • Art
  • 13A New Street, Sheung Wan
  1. 13A New Street Art Gallery
    Photograph: Courtesy 13A New Street Art Gallery
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. 13A New Street Art Gallery
    Photograph: Courtesy 13A New Street Art Gallery
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Known for his unique 'painting within a painting' style, New York artist Mr. Likey returns to Hong Kong for his latest solo exhibition, In A Good Place. The exhibition features 25 artworks, along with the third instalment of Mr. Likey's Donut Bears series. Conveying the importance of being in a good mental and emotional state, the world's first giant inflatable Donut Bear will also be on display. Those who post their visit to the exhibition on Instagram by tagging @13aNewStreet and @mr.likey can also take home a special postcard as a keepsake!

Details

Address:
13A New Street
13A New Street, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.