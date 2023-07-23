Time Out says

Known for his unique 'painting within a painting' style, New York artist Mr. Likey returns to Hong Kong for his latest solo exhibition, In A Good Place. The exhibition features 25 artworks, along with the third instalment of Mr. Likey's Donut Bears series. Conveying the importance of being in a good mental and emotional state, the world's first giant inflatable Donut Bear will also be on display. Those who post their visit to the exhibition on Instagram by tagging @13aNewStreet and @mr.likey can also take home a special postcard as a keepsake!