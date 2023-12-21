Time Out says

Hong Kong-based artist Plastered 8 is having a solo exhibition of some thrillingly provocative works at Young Soy Gallery. The lights and buzz of modern megacities may dazzle, but he offers viewers an amplified view of the urban experience to show the things that might be lurking behind the glittering façade of our surroundings. From intoxicated monsters relieving themselves on street corners to fantastic parodies of Communist propaganda art, Plastered 8’s new body of work urges us to question the seemingly ‘perfect order’ within our lives and society.