Hong Kong
In Perfect Order

  • Art, Pop art
  • Kong Art Space, Soho
  1. In Perfect Order exhibition by Plastered 8
    Photograph: Courtesy Plastered 8 / Young Soy GalleryIn Perfect Order exhibition by Plastered 8
  2. In Perfect Order exhibition by Plastered 8
    Photograph: Courtesy Plastered 8 / Young Soy GalleryIn Perfect Order exhibition by Plastered 8
Time Out says

Artist and streetwear brand founder Plastered 8 urges viewers to question the ‘perfect order’ we seem to live in

Hong Kong-based artist Plastered 8 is having a solo exhibition of some thrillingly provocative works at Young Soy Gallery. The lights and buzz of modern megacities may dazzle, but he offers viewers an amplified view of the urban experience to show the things that might be lurking behind the glittering façade of our surroundings. From intoxicated monsters relieving themselves on street corners to fantastic parodies of Communist propaganda art, Plastered 8’s new body of work urges us to question the seemingly ‘perfect order’ within our lives and society.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
youngsoy.com/i-hk/
Address:
Kong Art Space
3 Staunton St
Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

