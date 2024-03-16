Hong Kong
Infinite Creativity in Art

  • Art, Mixed media
  • Sun Museum, Kwun Tong
Photograph: Courtesy Sun Museum
A showcase of artworks created by approximately 200 people living with disabilities

Sun Museum has launched a special exhibition in collaboration with social welfare-related government bureaus, showcasing artworks created by approximately 200 people with disabilities from 17 charitable organisations across Hong Kong. These individuals, who live with disabilities ranging from visual and hearing impairments to autism and ADHD, have created works including sketches, paintings, pottery, sculptures, and even handicrafts such as rattan weaving and leatherwork. This is an opportunity to see more into the lives and minds of a group of Hong Kong citizens that often goes unmentioned.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.en.sunmuseum.org.hk/exhibition/current-exhibition--infinite-creativity-in-art-
Address:
Sun Museum
4/F
SML Twr
165 Hoi Bun Rd
Kwun Tong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

