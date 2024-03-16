Time Out says

Sun Museum has launched a special exhibition in collaboration with social welfare-related government bureaus, showcasing artworks created by approximately 200 people with disabilities from 17 charitable organisations across Hong Kong. These individuals, who live with disabilities ranging from visual and hearing impairments to autism and ADHD, have created works including sketches, paintings, pottery, sculptures, and even handicrafts such as rattan weaving and leatherwork. This is an opportunity to see more into the lives and minds of a group of Hong Kong citizens that often goes unmentioned.