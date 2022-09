Time Out says

From now until September 25, Tai Kwun's InnerGlow will turn the Parade Ground into a colourful wonderland. Using the latest digital and 3D mapping technology, InnerGlow sees the facade of Tai Kwun's 160-year-old Barrack Block covered in animations and images created by The Electric Canvas in collaboration with various Hong Kong artists. The action-packed 12-minute fantasy show will be shown five times each evening every 30 minutes from 7pm to 9pm.