Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Inside the White Cube: Lee Jin Woo
Photograph: Courtesy Kitmin Lee / White Cube
  • Art
  • White Cube, Central

Inside the White Cube: Lee Jin Woo

Lee Jin Woo is exhibiting a series of artworks that are mainly monochromatic yet anything but boring

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Advertising

Time Out says

Paris-based South Korea artist Lee Jin Woo is exhibiting a series of artworks at White Cube that are mainly monochromatic yet anything but boring. To fully appreciate his works, an understanding of their making is essential. Lee burns wood to create charcoal and ash, overlays it with hanji – traditional handmade Korean paper – then pounds and scrapes the surface repeatedly with wire brushes to create his pieces of light and shadow. Lee is truly a forerunner in the new wave of Korean Dansaekhwa painting, well worth a visit to see for yourself before his major solo exhibition opens in Shanghai later this year.

Details

Event website:
www.whitecube.com/gallery-exhibitions/lee-jin-woo-hong-kong-2024
Address
White Cube
50 Connaught Road Central
Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Inside the White Cube: Lee Jin WooWhite Cube 00:00
Inside the White Cube: Lee Jin WooWhite Cube 00:00
Inside the White Cube: Lee Jin WooWhite Cube 00:00
Inside the White Cube: Lee Jin WooWhite Cube 00:00
Inside the White Cube: Lee Jin WooWhite Cube 00:00
Inside the White Cube: Lee Jin WooWhite Cube 00:00
Inside the White Cube: Lee Jin WooWhite Cube 00:00
Inside the White Cube: Lee Jin WooWhite Cube 00:00
Inside the White Cube: Lee Jin WooWhite Cube 00:00
Inside the White Cube: Lee Jin WooWhite Cube 00:00
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.