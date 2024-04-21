Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

‘Island Constellations’ Earth Day programme at Eaton HK

  • Art
  • Eaton HK, Jordan
  1. Island Constellations at Eaton HK
    Photograph: Courtesy Eaton HK / Bryan Adola
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Island Constellations at Eaton HK
    Photograph: Courtesy Eaton HK / Gerry and Pia Duran
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Island Constellations at Eaton HK
    Photograph: Courtesy Eaton HK / Joms Entienza
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

A series of workshops and exhibition themed around Earth Month

As part of their Earth Day programme, Eaton HK will partner with National Geographic Explorers to present a series of interactive sessions and a photography exhibit that all delve into indigenous preservation and archipelago stories – these voices then feed into greater conversations on climate change. On the weekend of April 13, youth groups can participate in workshops ranging from art and tapestry making to photography and even a form of cartography that empowers marginalised groups called counter-mapping. 

To complement these sessions, Eaton HK will also host a photography exhibition called Island Constellations, featuring images captured by frontline and indigenous youth who were given cameras to capture their respective regions. Join a screening of Bigger Than Us on April 21, a documentary produced by Flore Vasseur and actor Marion Cotillard, which follows an Indonesian girl who is an activist against plastic pollution in her country. 

Attendees can register their interest here.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.eatonworkshop.com/en-us/events-calendar/#
Address:
Eaton HK
380 Nathan Road, Jordan
Hong Kong
Contact:
eatonhk@eatonworkshop.com

Dates and times

00:00Island Constellations at Eaton HKEaton HK
00:00Island Constellations at Eaton HKEaton HK
00:00Island Constellations at Eaton HKEaton HK
00:00Island Constellations at Eaton HKEaton HK
Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.