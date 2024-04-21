‘Island Constellations’ Earth Day programme at Eaton HK

Time Out says

As part of their Earth Day programme, Eaton HK will partner with National Geographic Explorers to present a series of interactive sessions and a photography exhibit that all delve into indigenous preservation and archipelago stories – these voices then feed into greater conversations on climate change. On the weekend of April 13, youth groups can participate in workshops ranging from art and tapestry making to photography and even a form of cartography that empowers marginalised groups called counter-mapping.

To complement these sessions, Eaton HK will also host a photography exhibition called Island Constellations, featuring images captured by frontline and indigenous youth who were given cameras to capture their respective regions. Join a screening of Bigger Than Us on April 21, a documentary produced by Flore Vasseur and actor Marion Cotillard, which follows an Indonesian girl who is an activist against plastic pollution in her country.

Attendees can register their interest here.