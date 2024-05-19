Time Out says

This touring exhibition is a response to a 1972 exhibition at New York’s Museum of Modern Art titled ‘Italy: The New Domestic Landscape’. 100 Italian designers all under the age of 35 were challenged to explore the possibilities of design that fit the current global moment with the values of systemic, rational, and regenerative in mind. A wide array of projects have therefore been designed, from apps and furniture pieces to clothing, prints, and more – this could well be what our future looks like.