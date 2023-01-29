Local DJ Jan Lamb has been writing and recording 10 new Cantonese songs since 2019 while also directing his own music videos. From now until Jan 20, Lamb is holding a special exhibition at Gallery by the Harbour to display and exclusively launch 99 hand-drawn 'Uncle' self-portrait album covers. Each of the portraits comes in ready-to-be-hung wooden frames with his newly released Cantonese album Uncle2023 laser disc encapsulated within. Additionally, visitors can also get their hands on limited made-in-Japan merchandise, including vinyl, indigo-dyed T-shirts, and tote bags.
Jan Lamb 99Uncle Self-Portraits
