Jan Lamb 99Uncle Self-Portraits

Local DJ Jan Lamb has been writing and recording 10 new Cantonese songs since 2019 while also directing his own music videos. From now until Jan 20, Lamb is holding a special exhibition at Gallery by the Harbour to display and exclusively launch 99 hand-drawn 'Uncle' self-portrait album covers. Each of the portraits comes in ready-to-be-hung wooden frames with his newly released Cantonese album Uncle2023 laser disc encapsulated within. Additionally, visitors can also get their hands on limited made-in-Japan merchandise, including vinyl, indigo-dyed T-shirts, and tote bags.