As part of the 2024 Macau Japan Spring Festival, Sands Gallery is hosting Macau’s first Japanese art extravaganza which features over 90 artworks by six contemporary artists from Japan. The exhibition will feature gallery UG’s exclusive artists, including sculptor Kunihiko Nohara, surrealist artist Keitoku Toizumi, fourth-generation craftsman Hiroya Yoshikawa, and more. Put this on your GCal and make a day-trip of it over to Macau.