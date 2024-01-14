Hong Kong
Timeout

Journey of Porcelain Art: Connecting Cultures and Generations

  • Art, Public art
  • Central MTR Station Exit J, Central
  1. Journey of Porcelain Art MTR exhibition
    Photograph: Courtesy MTR CorporationJourney of Porcelain Art MTR exhibition
  2. Journey of Porcelain Art MTR exhibition
    Photograph: Courtesy MTR CorporationJourney of Porcelain Art MTR exhibition
  3. Journey of Porcelain Art MTR exhibition
    Photograph: Courtesy MTR CorporationJourney of Porcelain Art MTR exhibition
A series of painted plates by Hong Kong-based Koreans

This compelling exhibition conveniently situated right in our city’s major underground station features approximately 100 porcelain plates that showcase landmarks from each of the 99 districts with MTR stations. Interestingly, the artwork on these plates were created by over 90 Korean residents living in Hong Kong, as well as local painting enthusiasts. Each plate also features the names of its corresponding MTR stations inscribed in Korean script by Korean calligraphy artist Lucia Choi. 

If you’re interested in checking this blend of Hong Kong and Korea, head to exit J of Central MTR station before January 14, 2024.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.mtr.com.hk/en/customer/community/art_arttube_202312a.html
Address:
Central MTR Station Exit J
Central MTR Station, Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

