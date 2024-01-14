Time Out says

This compelling exhibition conveniently situated right in our city’s major underground station features approximately 100 porcelain plates that showcase landmarks from each of the 99 districts with MTR stations. Interestingly, the artwork on these plates were created by over 90 Korean residents living in Hong Kong, as well as local painting enthusiasts. Each plate also features the names of its corresponding MTR stations inscribed in Korean script by Korean calligraphy artist Lucia Choi.

If you’re interested in checking this blend of Hong Kong and Korea, head to exit J of Central MTR station before January 14, 2024.