  L'ÉCOLE Asia Pacific, Tsim Sha Tsui

Journey with Minerals

Delving into how the nature of minerals has profoundly affected human life

L’École, School of Jewelry Arts, has partnered with the Mineralogy Museum of Mines Paris - PSL to present a look into the world of minerals and precious stones. Divided into the themed sections of matter, jewellery, technology, arts, and space, the exhibition delves into how the nature of minerals has profoundly affected human life. There is no trying to convert you to crystal healing powers here – instead, see stunning exhibits of jade, ruby, aquamarine, tourmaline, garnet, and more through the lens of nature, industry, and technology. 

Address
L’ÉCOLE Asia Pacific
510A, 5F, K11 MUSEA, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

