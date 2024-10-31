L’École, School of Jewelry Arts, has partnered with the Mineralogy Museum of Mines Paris - PSL to present a look into the world of minerals and precious stones. Divided into the themed sections of matter, jewellery, technology, arts, and space, the exhibition delves into how the nature of minerals has profoundly affected human life. There is no trying to convert you to crystal healing powers here – instead, see stunning exhibits of jade, ruby, aquamarine, tourmaline, garnet, and more through the lens of nature, industry, and technology.