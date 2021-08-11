Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
JPS Gallery
Photograph: Courtesy JPS Gallery

JPS Gallery

  • Art
  • Sheung Wan
  • Recommended
Advertising

Time Out says

JPS Gallery is an independent contemporary art gallery that has been around Hong Kong's art scene since 2014. Dedicated to exploring fine art and pop culture in our new digital age, JPS puts on some of the most playful exhibitions featuring artworks of different mediums and disciplines by emerging and established artists from around the world. The gallery also actively contributes to the local art scene by sponsoring various charity events and auctions. 

From November 14 – coinciding with the gallery’s 10th anniversary – they will be located on Staunton Street, within a Grade II historic building that was constructed in 1951 and has been meticulously restored.

Details

Address
88-90 Staunton Street, Central
Hong Kong

What’s on

JPS Gallery’s grand reopening anniversary exhibition

Independent contemporary art venue JPS Gallery has left its Landmark location and moved to a new Central abode. From November 14 – coinciding with the gallery’s 10th anniversary – they will be located on Staunton Street, within a Grade II historic building that was constructed in 1951 and has been meticulously restored. Sitting on the corner of Staunton and Shing Wong Street, this tenement building with teal-coloured windows has over 70 years of history and used to be a traditional tea house. Some of the original architectural features like Shanghai plaster craftsmanship have been preserved, as has the signage bearing the name ‘Baobin Tea House’ dating back to the 1970s. JPS Gallery’s inaugural exhibition in their new home will feature a lineup of world-renowned artists including Jeff Koons, Wilson Shieh, Kila Cheung, Afa Annfa, Muu Nanahoshi, Prodip, Barminski, and more. Visit for an interesting mix group show in a venue brimming with Hong Kong history.
  • Galleries
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.