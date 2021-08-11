JPS Gallery is an independent contemporary art gallery that has been around Hong Kong's art scene since 2014. Dedicated to exploring fine art and pop culture in our new digital age, JPS puts on some of the most playful exhibitions featuring artworks of different mediums and disciplines by emerging and established artists from around the world. The gallery also actively contributes to the local art scene by sponsoring various charity events and auctions.

From November 14 – coinciding with the gallery’s 10th anniversary – they will be located on Staunton Street, within a Grade II historic building that was constructed in 1951 and has been meticulously restored.