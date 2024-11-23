Independent contemporary art venue JPS Gallery has left its Landmark location and moved to a new Central abode. From November 14 – coinciding with the gallery’s 10th anniversary – they will be located on Staunton Street, within a Grade II historic building that was constructed in 1951 and has been meticulously restored.

Sitting on the corner of Staunton and Shing Wong Street, this tenement building with teal-coloured windows has over 70 years of history and used to be a traditional tea house. Some of the original architectural features like Shanghai plaster craftsmanship have been preserved, as has the signage bearing the name ‘Baobin Tea House’ dating back to the 1970s.

JPS Gallery’s inaugural exhibition in their new home will feature a lineup of world-renowned artists including Jeff Koons, Wilson Shieh, Kila Cheung, Afa Annfa, Muu Nanahoshi, Prodip, Barminski, and more. Visit for an interesting mix group show in a venue brimming with Hong Kong history.