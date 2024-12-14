Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Jun Takahashi Peaceable Kingdom
Photograph: Courtesy Wong Pak Hang / WKM Gallery
  • Art
  • WKM Gallery, Aberdeen

Jun Takahashi Peaceable Kingdom

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

Japanese creative Jun Takahashi is putting on his first-ever solo exhibition in Hong Kong. Though most well-known as the founder of clothing brand Undercover, Takahashi has actually been creating paintings for decades and only began showing them publicly in 2023. This exhibition is his largest to date with all-new works, offering a peek into the dark and surreal world of his mind – a manifestation of modern-day chaos and the artist’s desire for peace.

Details

Address
WKM Gallery
20/F, Coda Designer Building, 62 Wong Chuk Hang Road
Hong Kong
999077

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.