Japanese creative Jun Takahashi is putting on his first-ever solo exhibition in Hong Kong. Though most well-known as the founder of clothing brand Undercover, Takahashi has actually been creating paintings for decades and only began showing them publicly in 2023. This exhibition is his largest to date with all-new works, offering a peek into the dark and surreal world of his mind – a manifestation of modern-day chaos and the artist’s desire for peace.