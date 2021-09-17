K11 Art Mall Design Fest 2021

K11 Art Mall is holding its first-ever Design Fest from September 17 to October 31, bringing together an assortment of activities for art lovers to enjoy.

Start off your art quest at the chi K11 art space and explore the Normally Abnormal joint exhibition. Open every day from noon to 10pm, the exhibition features a series of illustrations, murals, interactive displays, and installations that highlight the balance between what is considered 'strange' and 'normal'. The exhibition is split into two parts – Normally Abnormal (Sept 17 to Oct 5); Abnormally Normal (Oct 9 to 31) – where some of the artworks will evolve and change by the second half.

There will also be an Illustration Marketplace (held every Friday to Sunday from Sept 24 to Oct 10) featuring artworks and products from 30 different illustrators every week, busking nights on Fridays, creative workshops, and more. Find out more info here.