Six local artists have joined forces to take over K11 Art Mall this summer! Presented by Carnaby Fair Art Gallery, the Sub(X)true Cultural Festival sees a mishmash of playful artworks that celebrate local culture. From an outer space-themed mobile hawker van – created by contemporary artist Ernest Chang, in collaboration with McCafé – to local illustrator Siukins' artistic rendition of the century-old restaurant Ser Wong Fun, the exhibition will take its audience into the ever-exciting world of Hong Kong's creative culture.
K11 Art Mall Sub(X)ture Cultural Festival
- K11 Art Mall
- K11, 18 Hanoi Rd
- Tsim Sha Tsui
- Hong Kong
- hk.k11.com/en