K11 Art Mall Sub(X)ture Cultural Festival

Time Out says

Six local artists have joined forces to take over K11 Art Mall this summer! Presented by Carnaby Fair Art Gallery, the Sub(X)true Cultural Festival sees a mishmash of playful artworks that celebrate local culture. From an outer space-themed mobile hawker van – created by contemporary artist Ernest Chang, in collaboration with McCafé – to local illustrator Siukins' artistic rendition of the century-old restaurant Ser Wong Fun, the exhibition will take its audience into the ever-exciting world of Hong Kong's creative culture.