K11 Art Mall Sub(X)ture Cultural Festival

  • Art
  • K11 Art Mall, Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
Six local artists have joined forces to take over K11 Art Mall this summer! Presented by Carnaby Fair Art Gallery, the Sub(X)true Cultural Festival sees a mishmash of playful artworks that celebrate local culture. From an outer space-themed mobile hawker van – created by contemporary artist Ernest Chang, in collaboration with McCafé – to local illustrator Siukins' artistic rendition of the century-old restaurant Ser Wong Fun, the exhibition will take its audience into the ever-exciting world of Hong Kong's creative culture. 

Details

Address:
K11 Art Mall
K11, 18 Hanoi Rd
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
hk.k11.com/en

Dates and times

