K11 Musea presents City As Studio

From March 20 to May 14, K11 Musea presents its first major exhibition on graffiti and street art, City As Studio, to coincide with Art Basel Hong Kong. Curated by Jeffrey Deitch, the exhibition features over 100 works by more than 30 artists – including the likes of Jean-Michel Basquiat, Futura, Barry McGee, Kaws, Aiko, and more – showcasing the history of the art forms from its emergence in the subway yards and parking lots of 1970s New York to its rise as a worldwide phenomenon. City As Studio will also present a series of photographs documenting the artistry of street artists in the 1970s and 80s, along with a diverse range of activities, including talks, screenings, tours, an interactive graffiti tagging activity, and more.