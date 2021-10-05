K11 Musea presents Muse Rooms

Featuring six new creative collaborations between acclaimed artists and designers, along with lifestyle brands and tastemakers, K11 Musea's Muse Rooms will open up your creative imagination like no other.

Get a sweet taste of nostalgia at British artist Jon Burgerman's Candyland at Muse Edition, where you'll see illustrations of all your favourite childhood candies turned into playful characters. Visitors can also take home a bag of sweets at the Pick 'n' Mix stall, or get their hands on Burgerman's whimsical collection of limited edition merch.

For more sweet treats, world-acclaimed interior designer Joyce Wang has also created the Dockside Dairy (soon to open at the Promenade) – an octagon-shaped ice cream kiosk made entirely of terrazzo, inspired by elements of old local amusement parks. Nostalgic ice cream cookie sandwich flavours by Cookie DPT will also be available, with an assortment of HK-inspired cookie flavours (Mio, milk tea, taro, matcha, coconut, and yuan yang) as well as ice cream fillings (peanut butter, condensed milk, White Rabbit candy, coconut, sesame, red bean, and milk tea) for you to mix and match at your own pleasing.

Other 'rooms' not to be missed include Tony Oursler's Lock 2,4,6 exhibition (B2, Garage), which features a maze of synchronised projections and graphics on different shaped flat panels; Nelson Chow's Dreamscape (7/F, Bohemian Garden), a space shuttle-inspired installation filled with illuminated bulbs; exclusive drinks and more at Elephant Grounds and Curator Art & Cafe; a pink immersive art installation named Waterfall – Sands by a'strict, an acclaimed Korean collaborative media artist unit, at the Net-A-Porter pop-up (Shop 116, 1/F); and digital artworks from the Hajime Sorayama x Zhen NFT collection at the Golden Ball.