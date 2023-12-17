Hong Kong
Timeout

K11 Night: A Memory Palace

  • Art, Abstract
  • K11 Musea, Tsim Sha Tsui
Painting with history in a room filled with people with funny names 3 by Thai artist Korakrit Arunanondchai
Photograph: Courtesy Korakrit Arunanondchai / K11 MuseaPainting with history in a room filled with people with funny names 3 by Thai artist Korakrit Arunanondchai
Time Out says

An innovative medley of sculpture, film, performance, and painting by Korakrit Arunanondchai

K11’s annual artistic event celebrates art, life, fantasy, reality, science, and spirituality. This year, the highlight exhibition is the internationally acclaimed Painting with history in a room filled with people with funny names 3 by Thai artist Korakrit Arunanondchai. The innovative work – which encompasses sculpture, film, performance, and painting – explores how humans, machines, and spirits coexist in modern Bangkok. An immersive video installation will also include the central ‘body’ – a pond-like feature drawn during a performance on Thailand’s Got Talent. Early-bird tickets are available until December 7 at $55, while normal tickets will be $68.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Dates and times

Loading animation
