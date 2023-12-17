K11 Night: A Memory Palace

Time Out says

K11’s annual artistic event celebrates art, life, fantasy, reality, science, and spirituality. This year, the highlight exhibition is the internationally acclaimed Painting with history in a room filled with people with funny names 3 by Thai artist Korakrit Arunanondchai. The innovative work – which encompasses sculpture, film, performance, and painting – explores how humans, machines, and spirits coexist in modern Bangkok. An immersive video installation will also include the central ‘body’ – a pond-like feature drawn during a performance on Thailand’s Got Talent. Early-bird tickets are available until December 7 at $55, while normal tickets will be $68.